Providence Place names new executive director

Providence Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fremont has announced the appointment of Meagan Hayes as its new executive director.

As new executive director, Hayes will oversee day-to-day operations and work to help enhance the overall experience for its residents.

Hayes has worked for MJ Senior Living since 2017.

She started her career in senior living care as a nurse aid, and most recently has worked as an assistant administrator for three years before becoming the new executive director at Providence Place.

“We are so excited to have Meagan join the Providence Place Fremont team as its executive director,” said MaryLynne Bolden, MJ Senior Housing owner and co-founder. “Meagan is sharply in-tune with the individual needs of our residents. Her knowledge and experience is a tremendous asset and will help us expand and fine-tune the services we provide our residents for quality care.”

MJ Senior Living has also announced the appointment of Tim Steinbach as executive chef for Richmont Terrace in Bellevue.

“Tim previously served as our executive director at Providence Place in Fremont, and we’re so excited to see his creativity excel again as an executive chef for Richmont Terrace in Bellevue. Tim’s dedication to the MJ Senior Living team is very much appreciated,” Bolden said.

MJ Senior Living is based in Wahoo, and manages and owns Nebraska senior living communities in Lincoln, Hastings, Ashland, Fremont, Bellevue, and La Vista.

