The Fremont Raising Cane’s restaurant is collecting new and gently used winter coats through Oct. 31.
All donated coats will be given to those in need at LifeHouse. Individuals who donate coats will receive a free combo of equal or lesser value with the purchase of another combo.
This is the 13th year the Raising Cane’s franchise — Southern Hospitality Ventures — has held a winter coat drive at their restaurants. Since 2007, over 21,000 winter coats have been donated to those in need in their restaurants’ communities.