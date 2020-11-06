Reinita Restaurant offers blend of Latin American foods to downtown Fremont

Quintero and Rivera went through several ideas, debating on whether or not to fully move operations to a new location.

"And when we rented this place, that's when we decided just a restaurant and bar," Quintero said. "And a little bit of ice cream, too, we have ice cream in here, too."

Prior to opening on Oct. 3, Quintero said she put a sign in the ice cream shop letting people know about the new restaurant, as well as advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

The restaurant's wide variety of food includes Rivera's recipes from Guatemala, including churrascos, chapines and tamales.

"And then we have things typical for my country, like reinitos. It's like a banana with beans inside," Quintero said. "So it's a lot of different things from Guatemala."

As far as public reception, Quintero said the only grievances people have had is just wanting more food.

"We don't have any complaints," she said. "We're excited because when we opened, we were thinking, 'Let's go see if people like what we do over here.' And people are happy with everything we do."

Translated through her daughter, Rivera said she wanted to thank God for allowing her to have her dream of owning a restaurant come true.