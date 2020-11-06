Reinita Restaurant offers blend of Latin American foods to downtown Fremont

What first started as an ice cream shop has now expanded its operations to Reinita Restaurant, a brand-new Latin American restaurant in downtown Fremont.
"This is a Latin restaurant, because I'm from Guatemala, and my husband is from Honduras, and we have a lot of friends from El Salvador and Mexico," co-owner Berta Quintero said. "So that's why we tried to bring all customers from everywhere to here."
Reinita Restaurant, located at 414 N. Main St., is a new restaurant opened last month by the owners of Heladeria Reinita, an ice cream shop at 709 N. Broad St. that will remain open as well.
The new restaurant also features a bar, televisions and seating in the front and space to make reservations for parties. The back patio is also being remodeled for additional seating.
The restaurant's hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Quintero, who owns the restaurant with her mother, Reina Rivera, said the family had wanted to serve food ever since opening Heladeria Reinita in 2016.
"We had a dream to have a restaurant, because that was my mom's dream all the time," Quintero said. "So we wanted to make the dream real, so that's why we started looking for a place to move the ice cream shop and the food in the same place."
Quintero and Rivera went through several ideas, debating on whether or not to fully move operations to a new location.
Support Local Journalism
"And when we rented this place, that's when we decided just a restaurant and bar," Quintero said. "And a little bit of ice cream, too, we have ice cream in here, too."
Prior to opening on Oct. 3, Quintero said she put a sign in the ice cream shop letting people know about the new restaurant, as well as advertising on Facebook and Instagram.
The restaurant's wide variety of food includes Rivera's recipes from Guatemala, including churrascos, chapines and tamales.
"And then we have things typical for my country, like reinitos. It's like a banana with beans inside," Quintero said. "So it's a lot of different things from Guatemala."
As far as public reception, Quintero said the only grievances people have had is just wanting more food.
"We don't have any complaints," she said. "We're excited because when we opened, we were thinking, 'Let's go see if people like what we do over here.' And people are happy with everything we do."
Translated through her daughter, Rivera said she wanted to thank God for allowing her to have her dream of owning a restaurant come true.
"I feel blessed with God because He gave me the opportunity to open a restaurant and make my dream possible," she said. "I'm glad, because everything we want, we're doing right now."
Quintero said the restaurant is open to everyone in the Fremont community who just wants a good meal.
"Everybody is welcome to come here to the restaurant," Rivera said. "We don't care what country you come from, we can make any food, whatever you want."
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.