When thinking of a name for their new store, Sara Turay and Brian Schultz didn’t want one that had words like “junk” or “antiques.”
The winning name, Riff Raff Relics, describes the store perfectly, they decided.
“It’s just a name that we both thought clicked,” Schultz said.
“And everything’s unique and pretty much one-of-a-kind,” Turay added. “If you come in here, you’re probably not going to see it again.”
The two opened Riff Raff Relics at 348 N. Main St. in early October. The downtown Fremont store sells local handmade items in addition to antiques they’ve collected over the years.
Turay and Schultz started selling antiques online for about three years through Blue Dusk Antiques, which they still operate.
“We’ve been looking for a spot since our house is full of antiques and stuff that we’ve been collecting and selling,” Turay said. “And this is what we needed to do.”
Turay, who went to college in New York City, has had experience working at stores like Hats in the Belfry, Macy’s and Hobby Lobby.
Schultz, who works as a welder and made the sign hanging up outside Riff Raff Relics, said he was the opposite.
“I’ve never been in a position of this caliber before,” he said. “I’ve never done retail, I’ve never been a cashier, so I have zero experience.”
The store has various old collectibles, including a playset for “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” a “Peanuts” snow cone maker and G.I. Joe action figures.
“There’s a plethora of different things in here that we think are a little bit different from some of the other antique stores,” Schultz said.
Riff Raff Relics also has handmade items including furniture from makers in Columbus and Arlington, dip mix from Yummi Tummi Gourmet in Denton and handmade organic candles from Columbus.
“Ours is unique because we have a lot of handmade stuff, because I think it’s a nice mix putting all that stuff together,” Turay said. “Because that’s how you’re going to decorate your home, you’re going to mix everything together.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other homemade items are repurposed, including a birdhouse made from an old tin can and a cutting board from an old shelf and piece of belt.
One of the centerpieces of the store is a bench made from a 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne, which Turay and Schultz found in Geneva.
“Lots of people are very creative,” Schultz said. “There’s just a whole variety of stuff.”
Turay said her favorite items in the store are the dishes, which hold a special place in her heart.
“I grew up with a family that did a lot of cooking and homemade noodles and baking,” she said. “So to me, stuff for the kitchen, aprons, tablecloths, dishes, that’s me.”
In the three weeks that Riff Raff Relics has been open, Turay said the store has been doing very well.
“I cannot believe how many people have come in or they’ve just found this,” she said. “Some people have been in here four times already and brought new people with them each time.”
Turay attributed some of the success to advertising on Facebook, which is where Blue Dusk gathered a following.
“We had four ladies that came in from Lincoln because they saw us on Facebook yesterday,” she said. “And they made a road trip to do shopping in Fremont because of our ad.”
Since opening Riff Raff Relics, Turay said she’s made friends with people who have stopped in multiple times as well as other local business owners.
“I think it’s going to be a lifetime friendship with some of them just because we have so much in common and we like the same things,” she said. “That’s what I like the most about our store.”
Schultz said he was thankful for the support from the community support the store has seen. A Navy veteran himself, he said he made sure to include a veteran discount for Riff Raff Relics.
“This is a new experience for me, opening up a store,” he said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s pretty exciting as well.”