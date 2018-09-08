Many martial arts experts might tell you that it was the work of legends like Bruce Lee that first drew them into the art of combat.
For Jim Rosenbach, it was Jonny Quest.
He remembers watching characters in the cartoon, which first debuted in the ’60s, using martial arts.
“I thought that was the coolest thing in the world,” Rosenbach said. “That was my first taste of it and I thought I want to do that.”
An interest in Bruce Lee and other legends would come later--and so would a four-decade career with a slew of impressive accolades. Rosenbach is a black belt in eight different styles of martial arts. He has a doctorate in martial arts from the University of Asian Martial Arts Studies. He’s won three world championship belts, been recognized in major martial arts publications, picked up a swathe of awards and has been inducted into three different Martial Arts Halls of Fame.
He also started a martial arts school here in Fremont in 1973, alongside longtime business partner and fellow martial arts expert Robert Bussey, who has since retired after starting the international martial arts system known as Robert Bussey Warrior International, from which Rosenbach has received the highest rank ever achieved. But at 66, Rosenbach is still going strong--his school, Rosenbach Warrior Training, has eight branches, including his Fremont branch on Main Street. From there, he’s able to pass along his knowledge of martial arts to a community that he’s lived in his entire life.
“It’s a lifestyle for me, and I’m able to give back to the community here--I’ve lived here all my life--something that wasn’t available to me as a kid,” he said. “There was no martial arts around here.”
Rosenbach and Bussey bred their fair share of martial arts prodigies over the course of Rosenbach’s 40-plus year career. But Rosenbach believes that his school does more that. It produces well-rounded people, Rosenbach argues.
“My idea here is to make them as great as I possibly can so they can achieve their goals,” Rosenbach said. “Their goal may not be a black belt, their goal might be just enough for self-defense. But they’re going to want to achieve something in life, and what they achieve here, we want them to go out in society and use that as a launching pad for them.”
Inside his school on Main Street, Rosenbach teaches a variety of different martial arts styles--hapkido, ninjutsu, jiu jitsu, combat jiu jitsu and taekwondo, for instance. His matted facility is decked out with pictures, plaques, certificates, magazine spreads and more. There’s also a room filled with weapons.
“You can actually get a black belt in weapons here,” he says. “A weapon is an extension of the technique, so you gotta learn the technique, and then put a weapon in your hand and you’re twice as good.”
Rosenbach says that his school has produced a number of stars in the fighting world. One of his best students has matched Rosenbach with three world championship belts--and he’s only 22.
One former student of Rosenbach and Bussey’s took his martial arts training to the Ultimate Fighting Championship--Jeremy Horn, a black belt from Omaha. Another student of Bussey and Rosenbach, Steve Jennum, was an Omaha police officer who won the third UFC tournament.
But Rosenbach believes that the contributions of his students extend beyond the fighting world. He’s had more than 50 former students go into law enforcement--from corrections officers to police officers to FBI agents, he says. Some have gone into the military, and over the years he’s heard stories about how former students used their martial arts skills in real life situations.
One police officer and former student, for instance, used the stealth and breathing control techniques that Rosenbach teaches in ninjutsu to subdue a man who was holding a woman hostage, Rosenbach says.
Rosenbach has brought his teachings to the community as well. He teaches free self-defense classes for women at community facilities like the YMCA. The program, which he calls SAFE, teaches women how to “Survive A Fighting Encounter,” with the SAFE system: “Scream, Avoid, Fight and Escape.”
“What we want to do with women’s self defense is empower the women with the skill and the confidence to be able to go home and be with their families after an altercation,” Rosenbach said.
But martial arts isn’t just about the self defense, Rosenbach noted. It’s also a lifestyle and an artform that can help people find balance in their lives--by helping with anger management and providing a feeling of peace.
“It teaches you how to deal with people, which is great--de-escalating situations mentally instead of just physically,” Rosenbach said. “Because martial arts is mind, spirit and body--you need a blend of all three. We always tell the kids you need to have a strong mind, physical body and a Christian spirit.”
Rosenbach hosts classes for both adults and children, and while teaching adults can help him keep sharp, he believes that kids are “the heart of the art.”
“There’s nothing more important to me than taking some young kid and giving him self confidence,” he said.
Those interested in joining classes with Rosenbach Warrior Training will have access to a fall special between now and December--it’s $100 to start, which includes enrollment fees, uniform and the first month, included, Rosenbach said.
Rosenbach says that, after devoting more than two-thirds of his life to "development of strong minds, strong spirits and strong bodies," he's never been disappointed, because of the hard work of his students.
"By the grace of God, I will continue to teach and develop students and citizens for a better community and world," he said.