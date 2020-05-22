Rosenbauer America donating 24,000 N95 facemasks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rosenbauer America is donating 24,000 N95 facemasks to first responders as a thank you for their dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic. The facemasks will be distributed to fire departments across the United States and Canada.

Rosenbauer’s partner network has been surveying fire departments to determine where this donation can fill gaps in N95 supplies. “

In addition to helping protect our first responders, Rosenbauer’s purchase of the 24,000 masks is helping the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund with 100% of the purchase price donated to the charity. Established in 2014, the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring military service and sacrifice by providing college scholarships to veterans and military family members, especially to children of our nation’s fallen or disabled.

The fund is inspired by Colonel John “Johnny Mac” McHugh, KIA in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 18, 2010. To date, Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund has awarded over $16 million in college scholarships and education programs, funding over 2,000 students. To learn more or to support the mission of Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, visit www.JohnnyMac.org.

For more information about Rosenbauer America, visit the company’s website at www.rosenbaueramerica.com. For information on how your department may obtain N95 face masks, contact Rosenbauer Aerials LLC in Fremont at 402-721-7622.

