Round it up campaign continuing at Goodwill stores

On March 23, Goodwill Industries, Inc., (Goodwill Omaha) temporarily shut down its retail stores, donation centers, and employment training and placement services due to COVID-19.
When the organization reopened eight weeks later, the staff wanted to run a “round it up” campaign effort to help people in the community who’d been affected by job losses and other difficulties.
They chose Food Bank for the Heartland, and since Goodwill Omaha reopened on May 15, its retail customers have donated more than $6,150 by rounding up their purchases at the register.
Between now and July 15, customers at Goodwill stores can choose to “Round It Up for Food Bank of the Heartland” by rounding up their purchase totals to the next dollar at the point of sale.
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling due to the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Barks, president and chief executive officer of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The need for supplemental food is higher than ever. From March 15 to May 15, the Food Bank has distributed 3,974,012 meals — well beyond our average monthly meal distribution for a two-month period of 2,790,364. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from Goodwill customers and others across the Heartland.”
Goodwill shoppers who want to contribute to the “Round It Up for Food Bank of the Heartland” campaign can do so at the time of checkout at any Goodwill Omaha location through July 15. For more information about Goodwill’s programs and its 18 locations in Fremont, Blair, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, Gretna and Council Bluffs, visit GoodwillOmaha.org.
