Round it up campaign continuing at Goodwill stores

On March 23, Goodwill Industries, Inc., (Goodwill Omaha) temporarily shut down its retail stores, donation centers, and employment training and placement services due to COVID-19.

When the organization reopened eight weeks later, the staff wanted to run a “round it up” campaign effort to help people in the community who’d been affected by job losses and other difficulties.

They chose Food Bank for the Heartland, and since Goodwill Omaha reopened on May 15, its retail customers have donated more than $6,150 by rounding up their purchases at the register.

Between now and July 15, customers at Goodwill stores can choose to “Round It Up for Food Bank of the Heartland” by rounding up their purchase totals to the next dollar at the point of sale.