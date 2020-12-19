Round It Up campaign surpasses $8,000

Goodwill Omaha retail shoppers have donated more than $8,800 to the organization’s “Round It Up for United Way” campaign since Nov. 1, and Goodwill wants the community to know there’s still time to donate.

The campaign will support United Way of the Midlands (UWM) and the Fremont Area United Way in their efforts to provide assistance to people in Omaha and surrounding communities who are struggling due to COVID-19.

The round-it-up campaign runs through Dec. 31. Shoppers at Goodwill retail stores can choose to “round up” their purchase totals to the next dollar when they check out.

Round-it-up donations at Goodwill Omaha’s stores in Fremont and Blair will benefit the Fremont Area United Way, and donations made at the other Goodwill locations will be donated to United Way of the Midlands.

UWM reports that more than 162,000 Nebraskans and Iowans have reached out to its Nebraska/Iowa 211 Helpline this year, which is nearly double last year’s totals.

For more information about the “Round It Up for United Way” campaign, visit GoodwillOmaha.org/UnitedWay.

