Pinky Swear Foundation has announced a new holiday register round-up initiative with Hy-Vee Inc.
This in-store event, where customers will be given the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to donate to Pinky Swear Foundation, will take place at participating Hy-Vee locations through Dec. 16. The main goal is to collectively raise funds to support Pinky Swear’s mission of helping kids with cancer and their families with emotional and financial support.
Funds raised during the register round-up will support Pinky Swear’s efforts to help families with kids battling cancer and their immediate needs. Through the organization’s envelope program, Pinky Swear will pay a family’s mortgage or rent payment, utility and grocery bills, as well as offer the opportunity for quality family time outside of a hospital setting through fun and unique experiences.
Hy-Vee has been supporting Pinky Swear Foundation and the mission of helping kids with cancer and their families through various events and initiatives throughout the country since 2015.