Hy-Vee Inc., in partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families, recently announced that its register roundup event raised more than $100,000 across Hy-Vee’s more than 260 stores.
The annual Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup took place from Aug. 1-18 to give customers the opportunity to donate at the checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amount. The money raised will provide assistance for basic needs and experiences that create emotional support to impacted families.
This assistance includes non-medical expenses like mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards and food. The timing of the campaign was meant to help increase awareness of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed every September.
During its four-year partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, Hy-Vee has helped host and sponsor a variety of store and community fundraising events which has raised a total of more than $1.1 million to benefit kids with cancer and their families.