RTG Medical in Fremont recently announced two promotions that are designed to enhance the company’s onboarding and training programs.

As part of the recent announcement by Jeremy Guenthner, chief operating officer of RTG Medical, Sunni Wiltse has been named director of talent and development and Zach Crosby named director of sales training and enablement.

Guenthner said in a press release that “RTG Medical is a high-performing, culture-based company. To have great performance and culture the fabric of the company must weave together confidence, satisfaction, retention, and overall morale. That is done with a genuine and quality investment in the approach to talent awareness, acquisition, and development of leadership and employees of an organization.

“Sunni Wiltse has shown that she understands that and knows how to drive that through not only a commitment to be the best, but to be of the highest quality. Like RTG Medical, she understands that commitment and difference. She has previously been nationally recognized for her expertise, and I have no doubt she will continue to be recognized as we move forward. RTG Medical couldn’t be happier or more appreciative of her bringing her talents to our team.”

Since joining RTG Medical in May 2022, Wiltse has been instrumental in developing and managing the company's Learning Management System. Wiltse brings eight years of healthcare staffing industry experience.

Crosby started with RTG Medical in 2017 as a senior recruiter. He became a training and development coach and in 2021 was promoted to director of training and development.

“I am very much looking forward to watching where Zach takes our sales training and enablement,” Guenthner said. “He has done a tremendous job over the years taking a disciplined, best practice approach to those that have joined RTG Medical’s sales teams. He has a unique ability to translate best practices and techniques into methodologies that match to our industry. I most look forward to him furthering that approach throughout the employee journey at RTG Medical. His success instills confidence in others resulting in high-performance. High-performance creates retention. Retention allows for great growth. That largely starts with Zach, and I am excited for that.”