Fremont-based RTG Medical made this year’s Inc. 5000 list of the country’s fastest-growing companies.
The medical staffing agency came in at 3,424 with three-year revenue growth of 112 percent. It was the firm’s fourth year making the list, previously earning the honor in 2005, 2007 and 2008.
“RTG’s growth didn’t just happen, it’s been in the works for years. We have developed a culture that attracts performance-driven people and we have invested in the systems, processes, and procedures needed to support their success. RTG has owned the space of a fun place to work. Our marketing has encompassed how extremely giving we are to the community. We have a prosperous place that intends to keep going.” said CFO Dave Guenthner in a statement.
Inc. lists RTG’s revenue as $60 million.
Omaha is home to 16 of the 24 Nebraska businesses represented. Lincoln has 8 businesses on the list.
Topping the list of Nebraska businesses is Flywheel, an IT management company that grew by 1,445 percent over three years with revenue of $8.8 million.
Hilgers Graben led the way among Lincoln businesses. The law firm is led by state Sen. Mike Hilgers and has offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Denver and Dallas. It just announced an expansion of its Lincoln office that nearly doubled the size of its space in Fallbrook.
Bulu, which provides sample boxes of nutritional supplements, came in at 3,486. Like Hilgers Graben, this was Bulu’s second-straight year making the list.
A newcomer to the list was CapStone Technologies, which makes robots for mail-handling operations. The company ranked 3,598th.
The other Lincoln-based companies on the list are Vivayic, which provides consulting and training services, at 3,666; Berry Law Firm, at 3,677; and Gongs Unlimited, which sells — what else — gongs, at 3,689. It was Vivayic’s third-straight time on the list and Berry Law’s second.
No. 1 on the list is SwanLeap. The Madison, Wisconsin company that specializes in logistics and transportation saw a 75,661 percent growth with revenue of $99 million.
To see the full list, go to: inc.com/inc5000/list/2018.