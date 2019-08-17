Inc. magazine recently revealed that RTG Medical is No. 3958 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the fifth time RTG Medical has earned this achievement — a mere four percent of companies have made the list five times.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
RTG Medical, a veteran-owned medical staffing company, has experienced tremendous growth over the last three years. Since 2016, the company has more than doubled its internal employee count. To accommodate the growth the company is experiencing, RTG Medical is scheduled to open a brand new, state-of-the-art 52,000 sq. ft. headquarters in spring 2021 in Fremont. The space will allow for an additional.150 employees to join the company.
“At RTG Medical, it is our honor to work with healthcare professionals everyday – as they travel to care for others all over the country,” says RTG Medical chief financial officer Dave Guenthner. “‘People Are Our Only Asset’ is our motto. It’s our people that make our company successful. Once again, we are proud to be named one of the fastest-growing, privately-held companies in America.”
The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of 454%, and a median rate of 157%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.
