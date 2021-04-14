Runza fundraiser collects over $40,000 to fight hunger

Runza Restaurants conducted the 4th annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser on Tuesday.

The $40,139.09 raised from all locations will benefit hunger and food insecurity related efforts in each Runza community.

In Runza territory, 1 in 6 children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.

Proceeds raised at the Fremont and West Point Runza locations will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland Backpack Program. In Wahoo, funds will be go the Wahoo Area Backpack Program.

