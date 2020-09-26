Runza Restaurants fundraiser collects nearly $35,000

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Runza Restaurants conducted the 3rd annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser. The $34,993.55 raised from all locations will benefit hunger and food insecurity related efforts in each Runza community.

In Runza territory, 1 in 6 children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.

“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” said Becky Perrett, Director of Marketing for Runza National. “As a company in the food industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”

Runza Restaurants – famous for the Runza Sandwich, made-to-order hamburgers and homemade onion rings – operates and franchises 86 restaurants in Nebraska (81), Colorado (Longmont and Loveland), Iowa (Clarinda and Council Bluffs) and Kansas (Lawrence).

The proceeds raised at Fremont’s two Runza locations, as well as several others in the area, went to the Food Bank for the Heartland. The fundraiser collected $12,378.07 for the program.

