Runza Restaurants fundraiser to benefit hunger, food insecurity efforts
Runza Restaurants fundraiser to benefit hunger, food insecurity efforts

Runza Restaurants will conduct the 4th annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser on Tuesday, April 13. Ten percent of sales from all locations all day will benefit hunger and food insecurity related efforts in each Runza community.

In Runza territory, one in six children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.

“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” said Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza National. “As a company in the restaurant industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”

Proceeds raised at the Fremont and West Point Runza locations will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland Backpack Program. In Wahoo, funds will be go the Wahoo Area Backpack Program.

