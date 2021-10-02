Sampter's closing after nearly 100 years in downtown Fremont

“Well, the timing was good because I had just become unemployed from my current job,” Missel said. “So I convinced my wife, Michelle, ‘Let’s go to Fremont, Nebraska, for a year and see what it looks like.’”

The Missels’ plan to move from Dearborn, Michigan, to briefly live in Fremont ended up with the couple deciding to stay. Missel worked with his grandfather until his death in December 1985.

Sampter’s primarily sold men’s apparel, including suits, dress shirts, dress pants and ties for professional usage up until the 1990s.

“And then you started to see, I called it the ‘Microsoft effect,’ but we started dressing down and we noticed right away, all of a sudden we started selling less dress clothing,” Missel said. “So we really started to focus on expanding our men’s sportswear and doing a bigger job of that.”

That decade, Sampter’s also expanded to include ladies’ clothing, which now makes up a third of the store’s volume, as well as shoes. Sampter’s also saw an expansion in 1995, as Missel said many stores at the turn of the century were long and and narrow.