School supply kits available to area teachers

Leonard Management Group, a family-owned company that owns local McDonald’s restaurants, is donating more than 75 school supply kits to local teachers. This donation is a way to show appreciation for teachers and all they provide for their students.

The kits include pencils, pens, crayons, tissues, post-it notes and more. Quantities are limited; to receive a kit, teachers must sign up for a time slot.

The event at McDonald’s in Fremont, 435 E. 23rd St., will take place from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 21. Teachers can register for a time slot at signupgenius.com/go/ 10c0e48a9a72ba6f8c34-classroom4.

In addition to the school supply kits, teachers will have a chance to win prize giveaways at the event.

In all, Leonard Management Group is donating more than $30,000 in school supplies to teachers across Nebraska and South Dakota.