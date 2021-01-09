 Skip to main content
Schwarz Paper Company joins Eakes Office Solutions
Schwarz Paper Company joins Eakes Office Solutions

Eakes Office Solutions has announced Schwarz Paper Company in Lincoln will be joining the Eakes Office Solutions team. Schwarz has been locally owned and operated since 1899, serving the office, locker and janitorial supplies needs of businesses in Lincoln and throughout the state.

The Schwarz Paper Company employees will join Eakes at their office at 110 N. 35th St. (35th and O streets) in Lincoln.

Eakes Office Solutions' Fremont office is located at 2630 N. Yager Rd. 

