Scooter’s Coffee unveils new Omaha headquarters

Scooter’s Coffee, one of the fastest-growing franchise networks of specialty coffee drive-thru stores in the nation, has relocated its Omaha headquarters to enhance collaboration and innovation as its franchise network approaches 1,000 stores by 2024.

The headquarters is located on the fourth floor of 11808 Miracle Hills Drive, a centrally located building that will provide easy and efficient access for employees, franchisees and visitors. The newly remodeled space includes 101,004 square feet to accommodate the organization’s unprecedented growth by providing a modern, collaborative environment.

The building features open workspaces that align windows to invite warmth and natural light. In addition, large conference and collaboration rooms are encompassed by glass and strategically located in the middle of the building to promote team building. The space was modeled after the company’s entrepreneurial spirit, family-feel and Core Values.

During the pandemic, Scooter’s Coffee’s speed-focused, drive-thru kiosk franchise model resonated with new and loyal customers, resulting in unprecedented growth of the brand. This growth resulted in the need to provide additional support for franchisees across the country. The new headquarters will house several core departments, including operations, marketing, human resources, finance, IT and legal. There will be flexibility and technology for both in-person and remote employees to come together in large groups and spark ideas in a cross-functional work setting.

The new space, outfitted with Scooter’s Coffee colors and vivid imagery, also supports training and onboarding for franchisees, allowing for immediate immersion to the brand positioning, There’s Just Something About Scooter’s Coffee.

Scooter’s Coffee’s former headquarters on Sapp Brothers Drive will remain in operation to support Harvest Roasting, Scooter’s Coffee’s affiliated internal roasting and packing operations located there.

$48 billion-a-year, recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation.