Scooter's Coffee announces new order feature via mobile app

Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee has launched a new order ahead, pay ahead feature on the Scooter's Coffee Mobile App.

Scooter’s adds new order feature

Scooter’s Coffee has announced the launch of its new order ahead, pay ahead feature on the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Through the app and at no additional fee, customers can browse menu options, customize their order and pre-pay for same-day pickup during store hours at their nearest Scooter’s Coffee location. Upon arrival at the drive-thru, orders will be prepared fresh.

All purchases made through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App will earn customers “Smiles” that can be redeemed for loyalty rewards, including free drinks and additional perks.

For more information, visit, scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or call 877-494-7004.

