Malorie Maddox has joined Scooters Coffee as chief marketing officer.

Maddox will execute marketing initiatives that support franchisees’ customer engagement and growth while advancing the Scooter’s Coffee brand. She will lead teams in brand management, field marketing, digital, social media and other marketing initiatives.

For close to 20 years, she worked in media and was an award-winning journalist, investigative reporter, news producer and on-air anchor at WOWT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Omaha.

She transitioned from news to the insurance industry, and most recently was chief marketing, communications and strategy officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Nebraska. Maddox created an award-winning marketing campaign featuring customers while achieving sales and negotiating deals for the organization. She also led brand reputation, internal and external communications, digital marketing, advertising, market insights and more.

Maddox earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas, and she has a Nebraska’s producer license in the insurance industry. She also was selected to attend Deloitte’s Chief Marketing Officer Academy at Deloitte University. Malorie currently serves on a variety of councils, boards, and committees, including American Marketing Association, Argyle, Urban League of Nebraska, and the First Responders Foundation.