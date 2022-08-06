Scooter's Coffee partnering with Wounded Warriors Family Support

Scooter’s Coffee has joined Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) in supporting our military members and their families for their courage, commitment and sacrifice.

Through Aug. 12 at participating locations, Scooter’s Coffee customers can add $1 to their order, with all proceeds benefitting WWFS. With Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7, the groups say now is a great time to support and give back to those who bravely served our country.

This is the fifth consecutive year Scooter’s Coffee has supported WWFS to help combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action. Last year, Scooter’s Coffee donated approximately $44,000 to WWFS thanks to the generosity of its customers, employees and franchisees at participating locations.

In addition to several financial and emotional support programs for veterans and their families, WWFS provides grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans through Mobility is Freedom. The program aims to enhance the quality of life for wounded veterans by providing freedom and independence in their everyday lives.

WWFS dedicated nine modified vehicles to combat-wounded veterans in 2021 and six so far in 2022. WWFS also provides Combat Wounded Parking Signs, free of charge, to establishments as a way of honoring and recognizing combat-wounded veterans and Purple Heart recipients.

In addition to its partnership with WWFS, Scooter’s Coffee is a member of the International Franchise Association (“IFA”) and supports the IFA’s VetFran Program. Honorably discharged veterans who meet Scooter’s Coffee’s qualifications to be a franchisee, can receive a $20,000 product credit from the Scooter’s Coffee division Harvest Roasting for use in the first year of operation of the veteran’s first store. More information on the IFA program can be found at VetFran.com.

Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 600 stores in 27 states. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation.