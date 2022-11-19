Scooter's Coffee raised over $200,000 for breast cancer research during October

Scooter’s Coffee recently presented a $203,060.44 check donation to The Pink Agenda in New York City to support lifesaving breast cancer research.

The money was raised through the generosity of its customers, employees and franchisees during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This is the third consecutive year Scooter’s Coffee has joined The Pink Agenda in the fight against breast cancer, the most common cancer worldwide. The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit that partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, funds breast cancer research projects and advocacy efforts. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Scooter’s Coffee customers had the opportunity to support this research by making a donation at checkout or by purchasing a Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookie, with a portion of these sales benefitting The Pink Agenda.

The Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookie is a sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles created specifically to raise funds to support research and awareness. More than 333,000 Courage Cookies were purchased across Scooter’s Coffee 28-state footprint – with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Pink Agenda.

The Pink Agenda is currently funding four research projects through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. These projects aim to: improve survivorship and treatment approaches; eliminate disparities in access to care in ethnically diverse communities; investigate risk factors to inform preventative strategies; and test methods to stop metastasis of breast cancer to other parts of the body.