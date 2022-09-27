Scooter's Coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day with free, brewed coffee

Scooter’s Coffee is brewing up smiles this National Coffee Day with a free, small cup of fresh-brewed coffee on Thursday, Sept. 29. Customers can enjoy their free cup of coffee by scanning the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App at their local Scooter’s Coffee location.

Scooter’s Coffee offers medium, dark, and flavored coffee brewed each day from 100% Arabica beans that are hand-picked, harvested and sourced from the finest coffee beans in the world.

The free brewed coffee offer is valid one per customer at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations (while supplies last).

Fremont has two Scooter’s Coffee locations: 610 E. 23rd St. and 2620 E. 23rd Ave. N.

Customers who do not have the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. With the app, customers can earn “Smiles” for future purchases that can be redeemed for loyalty rewards, including free drinks and additional perks throughout the year.