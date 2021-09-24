 Skip to main content
Scooter's Coffee to offer free coffee on National Coffee Day
Scooter's Coffee to offer free coffee on National Coffee Day

Scooter’s Coffee will provide a free cup of brewed coffee to customers on National Coffee Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Customers can redeem their free coffee using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app at their favorite Scooter’s Coffee location. Customers who do not have the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app can simply download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Once downloaded, customers can create an account to begin earning loyalty Smiles to receive future Scooter’s Coffee rewards.

The free coffee giveaway is at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations. To view store locations, visit scooterscoffee.com.

