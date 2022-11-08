Scooter's Coffee to offer free drinks to veterans on Veterans Day

To honor veterans this Veterans Day, Scooter’s Coffee is giving back to those who have proudly served our country. On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans can receive a free handcrafted drink of any size at Scooter’s Coffee.

Veterans can choose from any of Scooter’s Coffee hot, iced or blended drinks, including holiday favorites such as a Peppermint Mocha, Praline Carameliciou and Sugar Cookie Latte – all made with rich, fresh espresso. Veterans can visit scooterscoffee.com/menu for a full list of drink offerings.

To receive the free drink offer, veterans just need to present their valid military I.D. at a participating Scooter’s Coffee location. The offer is only valid one per person, while supplies last, and is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Scooter’s Coffee’s two Fremont locations are at 610 E. 23rd St. and 2620 E. 23rd Ave. S.

In connection with Purple Heart Day last August, customers had the opportunity to add $1 or more to their Scooter’s Coffee order to support an ongoing partnership with Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS). WWFS is a nonprofit that helps combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action. Through the generosity of customers, Scooter’s Coffee presented $64,546 to WWFS to help veterans heal, recover and connect with valuable services and resources.

In addition to the partnership with WWFS, Scooter’s Coffee is a member of the International Franchise Association (“IFA”) and supports the IFA’s VetFran Program. The program helps honorably discharged veterans who are interested in opening a Scooter’s Coffee franchise location. More information on the IFA program can be found at VetFran.com.