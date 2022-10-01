Scooter's Coffee to sell Courage Cookies during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is now the most common cancer worldwide, with an expected 2.3 million new cases each year. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Courage Cookies return to Scooter’s Coffee with proceeds supporting The Pink Agenda in the fight against breast cancer.

The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit that partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, funds breast cancer research projects and advocacy efforts. Through this Nov. 1, Scooter’s Coffee customers will have the opportunity to support this lifesaving research by adding a donation to their order or purchasing a Courage Cookie – 20% of Courage Cookie sales will be donated to The Pink Agenda.

The color pink is symbolic of breast cancer awareness and is used to honor breast cancer thrivers and remember those who have lost their lives to the disease. A customer-favorite, the Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookie is a sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles created specifically to raise funds to support critical research and awareness.

Last year, more than 243,000 Courage Cookies were sold at Scooter’s Coffee with over $143,000 donated to The Pink Agenda. This year, Scooter’s Coffee customers also can add a donation to their order without purchasing a cookie.

The Pink Agenda is currently funding four research projects through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. These projects aim to: improve survivorship and treatment approaches; eliminate disparities in access to care in ethnically diverse communities; investigate risk factors to inform preventative strategies; and test methods to stop metastasis of breast cancer to other parts of the body.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, or ownascooters.com, or call 877-494-7004.