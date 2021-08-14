Scooter's Coffee to thank teachers with free drinks

Scooter’s Coffee will be saluting America’s teachers with its “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Teachers will receive a free drink of any size to celebrate them and the back-to-school season.
To receive a hand-crafted drink, teachers just need to show their valid I.D. at Scooter’s Coffee participating locations.
Scooter’s Coffee is located at 610 E. 23rd St., Suite C, in Fremont.
For more information, visit, scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or call 877-494-7004.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
