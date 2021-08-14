 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scooter's Coffee to thank teachers with free drinks
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Scooter's Coffee to thank teachers with free drinks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scooter's Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee will be saluting America’s teachers with its “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Teachers will receive a free drink of any size to celebrate them and the back-to-school season.

 Courtesy

Scooter’s Coffee will be saluting America’s teachers with its “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Teachers will receive a free drink of any size to celebrate them and the back-to-school season.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To receive a hand-crafted drink, teachers just need to show their valid I.D. at Scooter’s Coffee participating locations.

Scooter’s Coffee is located at 610 E. 23rd St., Suite C, in Fremont.

For more information, visit, scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or call 877-494-7004.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News