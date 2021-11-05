 Skip to main content
Scooter's Coffee will offer free drinks to veterans on Veterans Day

Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee will offer a free drink treat of any size to veterans on Veterans Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 11. 

 Courtesy

Scooter’s Coffee will honor our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day with a free drink treat of any size on Thursday, Nov. 11.

“Scooter’s Coffee is sincerely grateful to our nation’s veterans for their bravery, sacrifice and commitment to serve and protect,” said Bill Black, chief marketing officer for Scooter’s Coffee. “Scooter’s Coffee core values include courage and integrity, and these heroes emulate those qualities in our communities across the country.”

Veterans can present their military I.D. at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations on Veterans Day to enjoy any hot, iced or blended drink of their choosing. Visit www.scooterscoffee.com/menu for a full lineup of drink offerings, including coffees, espresso drinks, teas, smoothies and more.

Scooter’s Coffee is a member of the International Franchise Association to support the VetFran program, which helps veterans who want to become Scooter’s Coffee franchisees. More information on the program can be found at www.vetfran.org/.

