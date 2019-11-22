Scribner will launch the holiday season with its “Christmas in a Small Town” event on Saturday.
A Christmas parade will start at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
“It’s a light parade, starting off with a Thanksgiving theme and then the Christmas floats will follow after that,” said Marilyn Camp, who is co-chairing the event with John Mauch.
Businesses will be open. Some merchants might hand out snacks or other items. Attendees can sign up for drawings.
Santa will talk to kids in the Scribner Public Library after the parade and will be available for photos. Organizations will sell cookies, pie and hot chocolate.
The Scribner Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event.
“This is our second year for the parade,” Camp said. “This seemed to be really successful last year and got some excitement going and so we’re thinking it’s going to be a little bit bigger and better this year than it was last year.”
Area residents are invited to come and watch the parade.
Besides watching the parade and stopping by businesses, visitors also may want to browse through the Musbach Museum.
The museum features a variety of farming artifacts and a host of other relics and memorabilia.
In 1973, Scribner resident Amos Musbach bought the old Milligan Department Store building at 439 Main St., donating it and some family relics to the city. The museum collection has grown from there.
Camp believes visitors will enjoy the holiday celebration and encourages the public to attend the festivities.
“It’s our kickoff to the holiday season in Scribner,” Camp said.