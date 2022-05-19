Scribner thrift store plans Friday grand opening

Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift in Scribner will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift is a non-profit organization. All proceeds go back to the community, the store is ran by volunteers and all items that are sold have been donated.

Its mission statement is to be a light in the community, using the thrift store as a platform to pay it forward by financially supporting the projects of the community that enrich the lives of the community as a whole.

Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift is located at 151 Railroad St., Scribner. The store hours are: Monday, closed; Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, closed.

