 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Scribner thrift store plans Friday grand opening

  • Updated
  • 0
Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift logo

Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift in Scribner will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift is a non-profit organization. All proceeds go back to the community, the store is ran by volunteers and all items that are sold have been donated.

Its mission statement is to be a light in the community, using the thrift store as a platform to pay it forward by financially supporting the projects of the community that enrich the lives of the community as a whole.

Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift is located at 151 Railroad St., Scribner. The store hours are: Monday, closed; Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, closed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News