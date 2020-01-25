Business owners are invited to attend a free marketing workshop in Scribner, organized by the Center for Rural Affairs, Scribner Area Chamber of Commerce, and Freyday Freelance.
The course, “Activate Your Marketing Plan,” will take place Monday, Feb. 3, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Furstenau Community Center, 530 Main St., in Scribner.
Katie Gutzmann, marketing consultant and owner of Freyday Freelance, will instruct the course. Registration is required by Jan. 31; contact Kathy Lodl at econdev@scribner-ne.gov or 402-664-3101.
Visit www.cfra.org/events for more information. Center for Rural Affairs provides business training, technical assistance, microloans, and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.