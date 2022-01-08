Scribner woman helping others through new mental health studio

Whether it’s reading from an affirmation card or receiving reiki therapy, Brittani Zahourek is hoping to help others process their emotions.

“I want people to talk about it, she said. “I want it to be normal for people to feel their emotions instead of feeling like they have to put a mask on all day and just carry those heavy emotions with them.”

In early December, the Scribner woman opened a store for Healing Not Broken and a studio for reiki, a Japanese form of mental healing, at 500 N. Main St.

“It’s been really cool, and divinely guided,” Zahourek said. “I feel like people are kind of called to reiki or intrigued by reiki at the right time in their lives.”

Having grown up in Craig, Zahourek has lived with her husband, Ryan, for the last nine years in Scribner. The couple has two children.

In 2014, Ryan Zahourek opened Z’s Bar and Grill, which Brittani has helped run after working as a nurse.

About two years ago, Brittani Zahourek said she had a “life event” that changed her life.

“It kind of turned me upside down, and I went through some emotional things that I didn’t really feel before, like depression, anxiety and stuff like that,” she said.

In processing her emotions, Zahourek said others around her didn’t seem to talk about her situation.

“I kind of just kept it in, but it got to be a lot and I needed an outlet to kind of get those emotions out instead of holding them all in,” she said.

For Zahourek, that outlet became art.

“I think I drew for probably every day for a year,” she said. “I just drew what I was feeling, and it was kind of my outlet.”

To help Zahourek, a friend of hers took her to a personal growth conference in Florida, where she heard author and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis talk.

During the talk, Hollis asked the audience a question: “If you could having anything come true, what would you dream for yourself?”

The question took Zahourek off guard.

“I have been what you could call a people-pleaser for most of my life, and I kind of dream for everybody else and I help everybody else out and do whatever I can do to make other people happy,” she said. “I’ve never really sat down and thought about what I wanted to do.”

Zahourek’s thoughts turned to affirmation cards, as she had received a deck that she had enjoyed, but read from front to back several times.

Returning home to Scribner, Zahourek went through her artwork and thought hard about what was going through her head while drawing them and what she would have wanted someone to tell her in that moment.

“I found quotes that kind of hit home and matched with what I needed to hear and I created an affirmation deck, which I decided to call ‘Healing Not Broken,’ which later became the name of my business,” she said.

After creating the deck, Zahourek showed her close friends and family, who encouraged her to sell it. She said she was hesitant and felt vulnerable about the concept at first.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll order 10. If I sell 10, if I can help 10 people, awesome,’” she said. “Well, they kind of took off a little bit more than I thought.”

Zahourek’s affirmation cards were a hit on Etsy, and she soon began contacting stores such as Awakenings in Omaha to carry her deck, which was followed by several more.

Around the same time, Zahourek said she was meditating in an attempt to quiet her mind and began thinking about the concept of reiki, a technique for relaxation and healing.

“It’s done through touch,” she said. “It’s like a warm and soothing energy flows from my hands into the client, promoting relaxation and releasing tension.”

Zahourek went to Omaha and had a therapy session with the energy healing, which she said transformed her forever.

“It kind of led me to where I’m at now in the sense of clearing my mind and giving me the confidence to go in and see what healing I needed to move forward to be confident in my business instead of being kind of shy about it,” she said.

Starting off in the practice, Zahourek was approached by Andrea Vacha, who owns a karate studio in Scribner, about using the space for a studio.

“I was like, ‘Holy cow, the universe works in strange ways,’” she said. “So I kind of just took the leap.”

In preparing the space for a studio and store, Zahourek said she didn’t always know what direction she was going to go in next.

“I didn’t know if it was going to be successful, but it just kind of felt divinely guided,” she said. “The doors kind of just kept opening, and I was like, ‘OK, let’s do this.’”

Zahourek’s HNB store features her affirmation decks, as well as crystals and calendars, which include parts of her decks.

“I paired them with grounding techniques to kind of help people feel grounded in their body as they go through their emotions that they’re willing to go through and heal through,” she said.

The studio’s reiki sessions can be done in 30 or 60 minutes. Appointments can be booked by visiting healingnotbrokendesigns.com.

“I also offer distant healing sessions as well with COVID,” Zahourek said. “And sometimes people are more comfortable if they’re in their own home, in their own space.”

Now open for about a month, Zahourek said she went into the studio just wanting to help people.

“My first session alone made all of the work of redoing the studio space worth it,” she said. “To be able to be a part of people’s healing journeys is honestly a blessing and what I hope to be a full-time job eventually.”

Through reiki, Zahourek said she’s able to give customers a “self-care day” to realign themselves and work on healing themselves.

“I kind of help guide people and create a space that is free to feel your emotions,” she said. “Honestly, sometimes people cry, which is OK. It’s a release of energy and a safe place to kind of talk about the things that run through our head when we go to bed at night, that we kind of push down.”

With her dream now come true, Zahourek said she wants to normalize mental health and the stigma that comes with it, as well as help others through difficult times.

“I just want to guide people through the emotions that come up with that,” she said. “And then it’s sharing the world of reiki and the magic that taking that time can do for people.”

