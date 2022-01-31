Shopko Optical opens new center in Fremont

Shopko Optical, an eye care provider for over 40 years, has opened its new center in Fremont.

The new center opened Monday and is located at 3351 E. 24th St. The new center will provide patients with comprehensive eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and detection and management of eye disease.

“We are excited to expand our comprehensive eye care services to Fremont,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “With our new location, we can better meet the needs of the community and continue to provide the patient-centric care that Shopko Optical is known for.”

In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with Fremont’s local Lions Club to identify eligible children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.

Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, UHC Vision, Davis Vision, Superior Vision, Avesis, and many more. Shopko Optical is also an open-access provider for VSP.

To certify coverage, book an appointment with an optometrist, or find a Shopko Optical center, visit Shopko.com.

