Shopko Optical sets sights on new Fremont location

Shopko Optical is coming to Fremont.

The new location at 3351 E. 24th St. is expected to open in January 2022 and will be the sixth Shopko Optical center in the Omaha area. Patients can anticipate complete eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.

“Expanding our services to Fremont’s community is extremely important to us,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “With this new center, we will be able to continue providing the patient-centric care our customers have come to know and love.”

With the opening of this new Shopko Optical in Fremont, five to seven jobs will be created.

In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with Fremont’s local Lions Club to identify eligible children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.

Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, UHC Vision, Davis Vision, Superior Vision, Avesis, and many more. Shopko Optical is also an open-access provider for VSP.

Shopko Optical has been providing eye care to communities for over 40 years.

