Spectrum announces faster downloads speeds for customers
Spectrum is doubling the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet in several area communities. 

 Courtesy photo

Spectrum announced Thursday it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in the Omaha area, including Fremont Woodcliff, Inglewood, Cedar Bluffs and several other communities.

The faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers, and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.

Currently 85% of the company’s 41-state service area now features Spectrum Internet starting speeds of 200 Mbps. For Omaha area customers who want even faster speeds, Spectrum Internet Ultra includes download speeds up to 400 Mbps, while Spectrum Internet Gig offers download speeds up to 1 Gbps (1000 Mbps).

“Fast, reliable connectivity is more important than ever,” said Carl Leuschner, Senior Vice President, Internet & Voice Products at Charter Communications, Inc., which offers services under the Spectrum brand, “and we are delivering Spectrum Internet customers in the Omaha area even more speed for streaming, remote work, distance learning and staying in touch with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts.”

A small percentage of current Spectrum Internet customers will need a new modem — available at no additional charge — to receive the faster speeds. Spectrum will contact customers who need a new modem with details on how to receive an upgraded device.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Tenth Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report highlighted how Spectrum is outperforming benchmarks and delivering superior services to its customers. Spectrum Internet exceeded 100% of advertised speeds during peak times on all speeds measured.

