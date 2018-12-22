Moostash Joe Tours president Joey Spellerberg has been recognized by Groups Today Magazine for his work leading his family business into the future of group travel.
Spellerberg was nominated and selected as one of the top 10 people of the next generation who are making a difference in the group travel industry through creative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit.
“I’m thrilled with this year’s class of Next Gens and having the opportunity to put these up-and-comers in the spotlight,” Kasie Smith, President and Publisher of Groups Today, said. “Each person on this list was nominated by their peers and deserves this great honor.”
As part of the honor Spellerberg will be featured in the January/February 2019 issue of Groups Today magazine, which is read by more than 20,500 group travel planners throughout the country.
The Groups Today Top 10 Next Gens honors those under age 40 who make an impact in their position and the group travel market as a whole by approaching the industry with a fresh, progressive perspective.
“I was honored to be named to the list and recognized by our industry,” Spellerberg told the Tribune. “This type of award doesn’t happen without a great team behind me. I really share this award with our entire organization. It is amazing to see all of our hard work pay off and I was definitely surprised by the nomination.”
According to Groups Today, the selection of Spellerberg was based off of his leadership to grow Moostash Joe Tours over the past few years.
“Moostash Joe Tours continues to exceed passenger expectations by offering new and innovative tours at a great value,” Smith said. “This continued focus on service, value, and commitment to each traveler has allowed this 40+ year company to double its annual passenger count in less than five years.”
While Moostash Joe Tours’ commitment to providing the same level of service and quality to its customers hasn’t changed over the last 40 years, the business continues to expand its offerings and also expanded its offices at 1742 E. 23rd Street earlier this year.
After opening at the location three years ago, Moostash Joe Tours nearly doubled its office space with an expansion into the storefront next door that previously housed Jazzercise.
Spellerberg says the expansion will allow the company to grow, while still staying put at its current location.
“It’s exciting because it really allows us to stay in this location for a long time,” he said. “We really like it, there is great parking and its got good visibility on 23rd Street.
“It will be a good addition to what we already have.”
Along with the additional added space, Moostash Joe Tours offered over 130 planned trips this year alone.
“I believe our focus on listening to our customers and offering new and innovative tours and destinations is one way we are helping our industry move forward,” Spellerberg said. “Our young energy, tour directors, and new itineraries are breathing new life and attracting a broader clientele.”
He added that the challenge for the company is continuing to attract new people into taking a group tour.
“Our marketing is more relevant, transparent, and we want to take the unknowns away from someone new, looking to take a trip,” he said. “Once they take a tour, they usually come again and again.”
Moostash Joe Tours also offers travel insurance and full refunds on most of its tours up to the day of departure. Booking with Moostash Joe is also simple, with only a deposit required to hold a customers spot on a tour.
All of Moostash Joe Tours’ upcoming itineraries can be found on the company’s website mjtours.com, or interested individuals can call 402-721-7944 or stop in and talk with someone personally.
“It’s a great service for people that live in this area, that right from our parking lot they can hop on either a coach or a shuttle to the airport and have the opprtunity to travel all over the world from right here in Fremont,” Spellerberg said.