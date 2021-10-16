Sport Clips launches Help A Hero veteran scholarship campaign

Sport Clips Haircuts recently kicked off its Help A Hero veteran scholarship campaign to benefit scholarships for U.S. service members and veterans – the largest scholarship program of its kind.

Donations can be made now through Nov. 13 at any Sport Clips location or by texting “HERO” to 71777. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, participating stores will offer free haircuts for veterans and service members with a military I.D., and Sport Clips will donate $2 per haircare service toward this year's fundraising goal of $1.5 million.

Help A Hero scholarships range up to $5,000 per semester and help cover the cost of tuition and fees for military with the rank of E-5 and below. More than 2,000 military and student veterans have received Help A Hero scholarships through the $9.2 million donated to date by Sport Clips' fundraising efforts.

In support of this year’s campaign, the VFW and Sport Clips are hosting the second annual VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero Walk. The event offers supporters a virtual and healthy way to engage in the campaign. Participants in the virtual walk may register and fundraise individually or as a team, and the walk offers the flexibility to partake in the event where and when it is convenient.

All participants are invited to join the VFW and Sport Clips for the Celebration Finale on the VFW’s Facebook page on Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. CST. Complete details on the virtual Help A Hero Walk can be found at vfw.org/2021VirtualWalk.

