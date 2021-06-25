Staffing agency receives award for service

Staffing agency receives award

Essential Personnel, a staffing agency, recently announced that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to their clients for the fourth year in a row.

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.

Essential Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.2% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38%.

Hy-Vee launches new Hy-Vee Financial Services

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the launch of Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage.