Staffing agency receives award for service

Staffing agency receives award
Essential Personnel, a staffing agency, recently announced that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to their clients for the fourth year in a row.
Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.
Essential Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.2% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38%.
Hy-Vee launches new Hy-Vee Financial Services
Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the launch of Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage.
Customers across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region can now enroll in and apply for financial services, including checking and savings accounts, auto and home insurance, home mortgages, consumer loans and pet insurance. Additionally, Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks and Hy-Vee Plus premium members can also access exclusive insurance services and additional savings on mortgage loans and pet insurance. Customers can visit Hy-Vee Financial Services online at www.mhbank.com/financial-services to learn more.
Additional offerings such as life insurance policies, health insurance plans and more are expected to be added to Hy-Vee Financial Services within the year.
Over the past several months, Hy-Vee and Midwest Heritage have installed contactless kiosks inside 210 Hy-Vee locations to allow a convenient spot for customers to access an overview of the offerings available through Hy-Vee Financial Services. Using the kiosks, customers can access QR codes to learn more about specific services on their mobile device or pick up brochures for more information.