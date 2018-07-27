Essential Personnel, a staffing agency in the Midwest, recently announced that they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to their clients.
Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing Client winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
Focused on helping companies find the right people for their job openings, Essential Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 71.4 percent of their clients, higher than the industry’s average of 32 percent. Less than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.
Essential Personnel has staffing and temp agencies located in Grand Island, Kearney, Columbus, NE, Fremont, Norfolk and Denver.