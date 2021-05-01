State Farm program to award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations

State Farm Neighborhood Assist will award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

According to a recent State Farm research study, one-quarter of respondents say that they are “extremely” or “very” involved in trying to improve their neighborhood and six-in-ten are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity.

The submission phase starts June 2 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached.

Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting June 2. The public can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. State Farm will accept the first 2,000 submissions. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the Top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.

The voting phase is Aug. 18-27. Voters will decide which community improvement projects win big. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from Aug. 18-27, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

Winners will be announced Sept. 29. The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at www.neighborhoodassist.com.