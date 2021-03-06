Tailgate Motor Co. expands business to new location on 23rd Street

“Any time you open any business, there’s a little bit of, ‘All right, it’s go time. This is either make or break it. I’m either all in or this isn’t going to work,’” he said. “So you really have to be all in, and I’m all in on Tailgate and making it successful.”

With the dealership’s low inventory at the time, Kindler said he was given time to think about the future.

“There’s a lot of downtime and making a game plan: What’s my next move? What is my goal in the next three months? Where do I want to see Tailgate? What direction do I want to take this company?” he said. “So there’s just a lot of time to think about things.”

While growing the business, Kindler said he had a multitude of support from his employees, including mechanic A.J. Snodgrass.

“I’m always a hands-on guy, I really like to be hands-on with everything I do, but I really have to credit the guys that I’ve got working for Tailgate,” he said. “They’re kind of the backbone. I rely on those guys so heavily, and I’m so thankful to have them.”

Having grown Tailgate enough for an expansion, Kindler said he ultimately chose to remain in Fremont.