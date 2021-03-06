Tailgate Motor Co. expands business to new location on 23rd Street

Although Ethan Kindler had planned to move Tailgate Motor Co. in early 2019, he said plans were put on hold after the flooding that March had contractors busy.
“But then last summer, we decided, ‘All right, it’s time to do this. We’re going to jump all in on this,’” he said. “And we got to work on it, and it turned out awesome.”
After four years in the Fremont community, Tailgate moved its operations to an expanded location with an indoor showroom at 520 W. 23rd St. The car dealership still plans to use its old location at 735 S. Broad St.
Born and raised in Fremont, Kindler attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he received degrees in accounting and finance.
“I’ve always kind of had a summer job detailing cars, detailing motorcycles,” he said. “I’ve always been kind of a car guy.”
Wanting to utilize his degrees in a field where he could work with both cars and people, Kindler started work buying vehicles online to fix up and sell.
“One year, I started buying trucks online and it all just kind of happened,” he said. “And an opportunity came to open Tailgate, and I jumped on it and have been going strong since.”
Kindler founded Tailgate in February 2017 at the South Broad Street location with both feelings of excitement and nervousness.
“Any time you open any business, there’s a little bit of, ‘All right, it’s go time. This is either make or break it. I’m either all in or this isn’t going to work,’” he said. “So you really have to be all in, and I’m all in on Tailgate and making it successful.”
With the dealership’s low inventory at the time, Kindler said he was given time to think about the future.
“There’s a lot of downtime and making a game plan: What’s my next move? What is my goal in the next three months? Where do I want to see Tailgate? What direction do I want to take this company?” he said. “So there’s just a lot of time to think about things.”
While growing the business, Kindler said he had a multitude of support from his employees, including mechanic A.J. Snodgrass.
“I’m always a hands-on guy, I really like to be hands-on with everything I do, but I really have to credit the guys that I’ve got working for Tailgate,” he said. “They’re kind of the backbone. I rely on those guys so heavily, and I’m so thankful to have them.”
Having grown Tailgate enough for an expansion, Kindler said he ultimately chose to remain in Fremont.
“We decided we love this town and we love the people of this city, and we want to be the best we can be for the city and just offer a different experience,” he said. “I don’t think we’re a conventional dealership. We’re more relaxed, we’ve got a different vibe going here that I think sets us apart.”
The property purchased by Kindler for the expansion was previously home to Plaza Lanes, a bowling alley in north Fremont. The new location is able to carry more inventory for the dealership both inside and outside.
“This facility, it’s very unique,” Kindler said. “You don’t really see a setup like this for a car lot, and it’s cool to have an indoor showroom where customers can bring a vehicle inside if they want and see it and crawl under it and really see it inside under the light.”
Additionally, Kindler said a building across the street will be used as a detail and service shop.
“A lot of times, we would outsource that,” he said. “We’re trying more to keep that local and keep that within Tailgate so we have more control over it.”
The dealership’s old location on South Broad Street will also be used to sell vehicles for Tailgate, Kindler said.
“We moved all the vehicles off that lot, but we’re going to keep it going and we’re going to keep two lots going,” he said. “This next week, we’re going to start bringing cars over there.”
Tailgate’s new location opened Jan. 23, just days before a winter storm hit eastern Nebraska. The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting event for the dealership on Tuesday.
For Tailgate’s customers, Kindler said many of them are amazed that the location used to house a bowling alley.
“And you can kind of see it, there’s some structures inside that are original,” he said. “But people have just thought that it’s really nice.”
Moving forward, Kindler said the new location sets a precedent for how Tailgate operates, as he wants to focus on continuing to provide excellent service.
“I think as we grow, obviously we’re going to try to carry more vehicles now that we have the space, but we want to make sure we just do a good job, a thorough job and just sell nice, quality, clean vehicles and offer an experience to people that they normally maybe won’t get, having an indoor showroom and just a nice building like this,” he said.
But Kindler said he also doesn’t want to lose sight of taking care both his customers and employees, whom he said have had an excellent attitude in helping Tailgate grow.
“I didn’t even have to coach that. That’s just hiring good guys that in any job, they’re going to display those characteristics of taking care of people,” he said. “I’m just fortunate enough to have them here, and I’m so thankful for that.”