Taking a look back at the Corner Bar's 39-year history

With the Corner Bar’s closure last Sunday, the venue will leave behind a legacy of live acts and events during the last 39 years.

Originally, the Corner Bar was located at 349 N. Main St., which had housed Saeger & Sons Cigar Store and Factory in the past, and most recently, the Diamond Vogel Paint Store.

In early 1981, a fire destroyed much of the building, reducing it from a two stories to just one. The owner, Jerry Fullington, moved the building’s operations down the street to 300 N. Main St.

At the same time, Randy Trahan partnered with Fullington to become co-owner of the Corner Bar. In 1993, Fullington stepped down, and Trahan became the owner of the bar.

Throughout the years, the Corner Bar has hosted a multitude of live musicians, many of which have received or been nominated for Grammy Awards and Blues Music Awards.

In September 2008, Trahan and his wife, Tammy, purchased the building to the north that had previously been home to Claussen’s Electronics. In a Fremont Tribune article from Sept. 3, 2008, Trahan said the purchase’s driving force had been the statewide smoking ban, which came into effect that next year.