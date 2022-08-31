Teachers can receive a free Scooter's Coffee drink on Teacher Appreciation Day

Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate teachers with a free drink treat on Wednesday, Sept. 7, during “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day.” Teachers can receive a free drink of any size when they visit Scooter’s Coffee on Sept. 7.

To enjoy a handcrafted drink of any size, teachers just need to show their valid school I.D. at Scooter’s Coffee participating locations. The offer is valid one per customer (while supplies last) and is not eligible for order ahead.