The Nest Coffee Co. offers specialty drinks, baked goods in Arlington

Even with teaching at Metropolitan Community College and training others at Eagle Athletic Club in Arlington, Kelsea Wolfe wanted more.

Thinking back to her time in college as a barista, she remembered getting to meet and interact with the customers she served.

“I loved the people that I worked with there, I loved the environment of it all,” Wolfe said. “And so in addition to teaching and coaching, I also had a dream and desire to one day have a coffee shop in order to facilitate that kind of community that I’d been a part of.”

In December, Wolfe opened The Nest Coffee Co., at 720 W. Elkhorn St., just off of U.S. Highway 30. The small coffee shop offers both specialty drinks and baked goods for its customers.

Wolfe and her husband, Andy, moved to Arlington three years ago. Originally from Waterloo, she said the two were looking to live and raise a family in a small town.

With experience in teaching high school English, Wolfe continued to teach at MCC after the move and opened Eagle Athletic Club at 340 W. Eagle St. in 2019.

“When we first moved to town, we noticed the little office building off of Highway 30,” she said. “And like so many other people have said since we opened it as a coffee shop, we had always felt like that would be the perfect place to have one.”

Wolfe had asked around town and looked at other spots in Arlington about the prospect of opening a coffee shop.

“One of those ideas or options never really panned out into anything, so we just kind of sat on the idea, not knowing if it would ever happen or if anything would ever come to fruition,” she said.

But around a year ago, Wolfe said she finally crossed paths with the small building’s owner.

“While I was talking to him about other things, I asked if I could put a coffee shop there, and he said yes,” she said.

At the time, Wolfe had recently given birth and was working full time at MCC and running her gym.

“People would always ask me, ‘So when’s the coffee shop going to open?’ And it would make my heart hurt because I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m trying,’” she said. “So it was just like a real slow process to get things up and running.”

But last October, Wolfe quit her job at MCC, allowing her the time and space to get her coffee shop up and running.

“When we first walked in there, it had been flooded back when the floods happened,” she said. “And it had just kind of sat there as far as we could tell, so it was not pretty in there. It was stinky. It was dirty.”

After replacing the building’s floor, Wolfe said she had to update the electrical and plumbing, paint the walls and tin ceiling and install new cabinets.

“I don’t know who painted it or when it became a part of the building, but the bathroom had an outhouse door painted on it,” she said. “That’s a relic from other businesses that we left, so that’s the one thing that stayed.”

With the building completely remodeled, The Nest opened for business on Dec. 20, 2021, with the name representing the tight-knit community of Arlington.

“Even just amongst our baristas getting to talk to people who come through and get to know people, I just want it to be a very community-oriented and driven place,” Wolfe said. “So ‘The Nest’ had this connotation of home and comfort, while also tying in the theme of the Arlington Eagles.”

The Nest features coffee beans roasted by Hardy Coffee Co. in Omaha, while the tea leaves are from Artemis Tea and Botanical, also located in Omaha.

“We’re really going for a specialty coffee, artisanal kind of brand versus just something that’s a little bit more generic or replicable,” Wolfe said. “So we try to really carefully choose who we partner with and what products we offer.”

When creating the drink menu, Wolfe said she wanted to keep it simple and consistent for customers.

“What I found is that people really love our specialty lattes, so the baristas and I are having fun at creating fun seasonal drinks and specialty drinks because that seems to be what people really like,” she said. “So even though we’re really proud of our black coffee and our good coffee taste, we’re having fun creating those tastier specialty drinks.”

Additionally, The Nest sells baked goods made by Cheryl Abbot of Back Alley Sugar Shack, another Arlington business.

So far, Wolfe said the Arlington community has been supportive of The Nest, something she said she’s been grateful for.

“It’s been so fun to get to know more people by having the doors open and having people come in,” she said. “So as far as I can tell, people like it and are excited, those that have tried it.”

The Nest has also attracted those driving between Fremont and Blair, as well as truck drivers on the highway.

“So we’ve gotten to meet people from other communities too who seem to enjoy it also,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said she’s always looking for ways for The Nest to grow in the future, including potentially adding outside patio space for the summertime.

But since opening, Wolfe said she’s enjoyed getting to meet new people and providing them something they can love and be excited about.

“I care a lot about community growth and development and revitalization, so being able to tangibly put my money where my mouth is is something that’s rewarding,” she said.

With The Nest, Wolfe said she just wants something that can make Arlington a better place to live.

“The business side of things is obviously a necessity, so I’m so grateful for people’s support,” she said. “But it’s really the heart of Arlington and to see Arlington be a place that people like to be that drives why we keep doing things here.”

