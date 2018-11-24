In an effort to expand its services to local athletes The Pad is moving to a new, larger facility after outgrowing the building it has called home over the past three years.
“We outgrew it and needed to get bigger to really service the available teams,” said Chris Eggen, one of 11 investors who helped jump-start The PAD back in 2016. “We were somewhat limited in what we could do here, but it was good enough for the first three years to get our start.”
Currently, The Pad utilizes a 6,000-square-foot building to help youth in the area enhance their athletic prowess – but when the calendar moves to 2019 the local indoor sports complex will move to a new 12,000-square-foot location.
“It’s double the space over there,” Jeremy Barton, another investor in the non-profit organization, said of the new location at 1520 Railroad Street.
The PAD’s new facility is set to open in January 2019 and will provide an abundance of batting cages and other training space for local youth sports teams, individuals and families.
According to Barton, one of the biggest reasons for the move is to be able to serve a broader base of athletes within the community.
“One of the struggles we have had in this particular place is when we get a team in here practicing there’s no available space for members to come in and utilize the facility,” he said. “With the new space, we will have a dedicated cage for lessons and members. There will also be—even when a team is in there practicing—additional cages beyond (the dedicated cage) to rent. So it gives us the ability to have room for a lot more people at once.”
Barton added that due to limited space in The PAD’s current facility, the owners have been hesitant to sell individual and family memberships because of a lack of guaranteed space to each individual.
“We’ve struggled to sell individual and family memberships—not from a demand standpoint—but more because we felt guilty having to tell people that they won’t be able to use the space a whole lot from January through April,” he said.
That problem should be a thing of the past with the facility doubling in size, Barton says.
“There will be a lot more value to having those individual and family memberships and a lot more availability for individuals out there that may want to partner up and rent space for lessons or clinics,” he said.
Along with moving to a larger facility, the group of investors who have run The PAD have also officially received non-profit status and are currently looking to create a board to ensure the facility is there for local youth far into the future, says Eggen.
“Having a board really lends itself to long-term sustainability,” he said. “All of us have kids the same age and we don’t want to transition out of this and just leave the thing—we want to be able to pass it on. Ten years from now our heart and soul might not still be in it like it is today, but the demand will still be there for a place for kids to go and practice.”
Barton added that by making the facility a non-profit entity it will allow The PAD to grow—and will foster involvement from more community members.
“In order to continue to grow and get into a bigger facility, and to offer more things, and keep things new and have great equipment, we are going to need help from the community,” he said. “So it gives everyone an opportunity to be a part of this.”
The organization is currently holding a capital campaign seeking individual and business donors within the community.
Barton says the capital campaign is focused on raising funds for equipment within the new facility.
“It is really to provide the contents—turf, nets, balls, pitching machines, mounds—all the equipment,” he said.
Those interested in donating to the campaign are encouraged to contact The PAD by email at info@thepadfremont.com or by visiting The PAD’s Facebook page.
“We would love to see it continue to grow and bring in additional sports—because that’s what this has always been about is providing a service to the youth in the community,” Barton said.