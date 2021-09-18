 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Tow Line celebrates 10 years at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured

The Tow Line celebrates 10 years at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In operating the Tow Line for the last decade with her husband, Dan, Nicole Gillis said she cherishes the connections made there.

“Not most people can do it, and 10 years of it is pretty awesome, the strength of us as a couple and just being able to raise a family and keep going,” she said. “I think that’s the American Dream. I feel very proud of us.”

This year marks the 10th year of operation for the Tow Line, a bar and grill at 3120 State Lakes Road. The restaurant is located at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

Having been married for 17 years, Dan and Nicole Gillis also have two sons together: Grant, 13, and Alex, 6.

“We are busy parents, and we started this 10 years ago when Grant was 3, so pretty much, this is all they know,” Nicole Gillis said.

Gillis said her husband’s family is a large advocate for the Fremont State Lakes, which featured an ice cream shop built in the 1970s.

“When it came up for sale, he always wanted to do it, and I was kind of like, ‘No,’” she said. “And then it was up for sale again, and so we bid at it and we got it.”

The Gillises had a background in bar operation, as the two worked at P.O. Pears in Lincoln during college, with Dan Gillis helping to open another location at Branched Oak.

Like opening any business, Nicole Gillis said it took time for the Tow Line to start gaining traction.

“It takes time just getting your name out there and what you are,” she said. “There’s been some little bumps along the way, but the community has I think taken us in.”

As well as providing a bar and food for customers, the Tow Line also features a convenience store section.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We have the camping basics: your typical firewood, bait, ice, sodas, bug spray, charcoal, lighter fluid,” she said. “So it has that part of it, plus we’re a full bar and grill.”

Additionally, the Tow Line has a sand volleyball court outside of the building that was added in 2016.

“We run leagues out there, and so we run a Wednesday league, we run a Friday league and hopefully as it progresses, we’ll get to add more league nights,” she said.

As the Gillises ran the Tow Line, they became accustomed to the year-round campers and other regulars at the state lakes.

“We became a little family and a little community out there with some of them,” she said. “So I really think once people got to know us, I think Fremont has just really embraced it.”

Gillis said customers have praised the Tow Line for the owners’ hands-on approach in running it.

“With ownership, a lot of people get it started and then they kind of step back,” she said. “I don’t think Dan and I have ever done that, so I think they have totally loved the idea of one of us always being there.”

Not only does Dan Gillis cook the food and Nicole Gillis serve it, both of their families are also involved with the running of the Tow Line.

“I think that makes us different, is that we’re owners, but we’re very involved in our business, and if you come out, you’re probably going to see one of us all the time,” Nicole Gillis said. “So I think that makes us different, that we’re very involved in it.”

As the Tow Line prepares to enter its next decade of operation, Gillis said she is thankful for its customers’ embrace of the restaurant and the friendships she’s made.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize what a beautiful park that is right there in Fremont,” she said. “It’s busy, but you make memories out there.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

http://www.caballolocoranch.com/home.html

Today we meet Jim, owner of Caballo Loco Ranch RV Park near Tuscan, Arizona and take the tour and see everything there is to see. I have to tell you that this is one of the most beautiful locations for an RV Park I have ever seen, and probably the very best deal on an RV Park anywhere in the country right now. If you are looking for a very inexpensive (but beautiful) place to camp for multiple months of the year, or even for the entire year, this is the place to go! Best of all, you can lease a full-hookup site in your RV, or camp in a car, van or even a tent—EVERYONE IS WELCOME!!!

____________________________________________________________________

GET EVEN MORE ON PATREON: www.patreon.com/cheaprvliving

Get behind the scenes, blog posts, drone footage, personal videos and more!

___________________________________________________________________

THE ULTIMATE CRASH COURSE TO LIVING ON THE ROAD: HOW YOU CAN AFFORD A LIFE OF TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE!

I have recently created a 5-and-a-half-hour complete Class for Nomads that contains 19 Videos on EVERYTHING YOU NEED to start your life on the road!

This class is now available on Skillshare and Udemy.

Skillshare and Udemy are online learning communities. The platforms offer tens of thousands of classes in graphic design, visual art, illustration, creativity, photography, creative writing, entrepreneurship, and more.The main difference between Udemy and SKillshare is that on Skillshare it is a monthly subscription and you can take as many other classes in addition to mine as you want, for a monthly fee of $8.99 per month. On Udemy you are just purchasing just my 5.5 hour course for $18.99.

YOU CAN CHECK OUT MY SKILL SHARE AND UDEMY COURSES HERE:

https://www.skillshare.com/user/cheaprvliving

https://www.udemy.com/course/cheaprvliving

NAME OF COURSE ON BOTH PLATFORMS:

The Ultimate Crash Course to Living on the Road: How You Can Afford a Life of Travel and Adventure

Channel Name: Bob Wells CheapRVLiving

TOPICS COVERED IN THE CLASS

In this class, you will learn:

Class 1 Introduction

Class 2 Class Project Details

Class 3 How Do I Make Money on the Road?

Class 4 Dealing with Fears

Class 5 How to Get Rid of Your Stuff

Class 6 The Three Types of Camping

Class 7 Which Type of Vehicle to Choose

Class 8 How to Find Boon Docking and RV Parks

Class 9 Stealth Parking

Class 10 Should I Do an Interior Van Build?

Class 11 How Do I Cook in a Vehicle?

Class 12 All About Bathroom and Hygiene

Class 13 Creating the Living Room and Bedroom

Class 14 How to Find a Job on the Road

Class 15 Where Do I Get My Mail?

Class 16 How Do I Get Solar and Electricity?

Class 17 Dealing with Heat and Cold

Class 18 How Do I Get Internet?

Class 19 Closing

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Hi everyone, this is Bob Wells, be sure to visit my Amazon Influencer Store, where I have posted some of my useful and recommend products for nomadic living. As a bonus, I'll make a very small percentage of your purchases, even if you buy something not in the store.

AMAZON AFFILIATE STORE

https://www.amazon.com/shop/cheaprvliving

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Please join me on Social Media for more updates, photos and videos:

INSTAGRAM

www.instagram.com/cheaprvliving

FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/Bob.Wells.CheapRVLiving

https://www.facebook.com/cheaprvlivingdotcom/

TWITTER

https://twitter.com/cheaprvliving

TEESPRING- STICKERS, T-SHIRTS APPAREL

To purchase Nomad, RTR and CRVL Stickers, T-Shirts, Mugs, and other Apparel, please visit us here:

teespring.com/stores/cheaprvlivingstore

___________________________________________________________________________________________

AMAZON AFFILIATE STORE

www.amazon.com/cheaprvliving

Cheaprvliving is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. By using these links I will make a small percentage of your purchase, even if you buy something else--and it won't cost you anything.

Springbar Tent: https://amzn.to/2HfFKot

Benchmark Atlas: http://amzn.to/2HtKjfu

DeLorme Atlas and Gazetterr: http://amzn.to/2BBpsGA

Eco-Temp Hot Water Heater: http://amzn.to/2FkMNe6

ARB Awning: http://amzn.to/2yv2YSc

Curt Roof Rack Cargo Carrier: http://amzn.to/2AK8NBu

Dometic CF18 Fridge: http://amzn.to/2yvlUR3

Big Kahuna Portable Shower: http://amzn.to/2kxeqbo

Cigarette Lighter Spliter: http://amzn.to/2z4q5H9

GET MORE POWER OUT OF YOUR BATTERY:

Universal Battery AGM 100ah: http://amzn.to/2jyOI9I

Battery Box: http://amzn.to/2AeyJ3G

Energizer 500 watt Inverter/USB: http://amzn.to/2BcWFYT

Cigarette Lighter Adapter with Rings: http://amzn.to/2z4uHNs

Cigarette Lighter Adapter with Clamps: http://amzn.to/2Ax2YHs

Volt Meter with USB plugs: http://amzn.to/2ksbht1

Austin Summer Camps, Pool Programs Delayed Amid Coronavirus and other news from the Austin Patch: February 02, 2021. The best breaking news, stories, and events from the Patch network of local news sites.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News