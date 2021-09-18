The Tow Line celebrates 10 years at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area

In operating the Tow Line for the last decade with her husband, Dan, Nicole Gillis said she cherishes the connections made there.

“Not most people can do it, and 10 years of it is pretty awesome, the strength of us as a couple and just being able to raise a family and keep going,” she said. “I think that’s the American Dream. I feel very proud of us.”

This year marks the 10th year of operation for the Tow Line, a bar and grill at 3120 State Lakes Road. The restaurant is located at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

Having been married for 17 years, Dan and Nicole Gillis also have two sons together: Grant, 13, and Alex, 6.

“We are busy parents, and we started this 10 years ago when Grant was 3, so pretty much, this is all they know,” Nicole Gillis said.

Gillis said her husband’s family is a large advocate for the Fremont State Lakes, which featured an ice cream shop built in the 1970s.

“When it came up for sale, he always wanted to do it, and I was kind of like, ‘No,’” she said. “And then it was up for sale again, and so we bid at it and we got it.”