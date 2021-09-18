The Tow Line celebrates 10 years at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area

In operating the Tow Line for the last decade with her husband, Dan, Nicole Gillis said she cherishes the connections made there.
“Not most people can do it, and 10 years of it is pretty awesome, the strength of us as a couple and just being able to raise a family and keep going,” she said. “I think that’s the American Dream. I feel very proud of us.”
This year marks the 10th year of operation for the Tow Line, a bar and grill at 3120 State Lakes Road. The restaurant is located at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
Having been married for 17 years, Dan and Nicole Gillis also have two sons together: Grant, 13, and Alex, 6.
“We are busy parents, and we started this 10 years ago when Grant was 3, so pretty much, this is all they know,” Nicole Gillis said.
Gillis said her husband’s family is a large advocate for the Fremont State Lakes, which featured an ice cream shop built in the 1970s.
“When it came up for sale, he always wanted to do it, and I was kind of like, ‘No,’” she said. “And then it was up for sale again, and so we bid at it and we got it.”
The Gillises had a background in bar operation, as the two worked at P.O. Pears in Lincoln during college, with Dan Gillis helping to open another location at Branched Oak.
Like opening any business, Nicole Gillis said it took time for the Tow Line to start gaining traction.
“It takes time just getting your name out there and what you are,” she said. “There’s been some little bumps along the way, but the community has I think taken us in.”
As well as providing a bar and food for customers, the Tow Line also features a convenience store section.
“We have the camping basics: your typical firewood, bait, ice, sodas, bug spray, charcoal, lighter fluid,” she said. “So it has that part of it, plus we’re a full bar and grill.”
Additionally, the Tow Line has a sand volleyball court outside of the building that was added in 2016.
“We run leagues out there, and so we run a Wednesday league, we run a Friday league and hopefully as it progresses, we’ll get to add more league nights,” she said.
As the Gillises ran the Tow Line, they became accustomed to the year-round campers and other regulars at the state lakes.
“We became a little family and a little community out there with some of them,” she said. “So I really think once people got to know us, I think Fremont has just really embraced it.”
Gillis said customers have praised the Tow Line for the owners’ hands-on approach in running it.
“With ownership, a lot of people get it started and then they kind of step back,” she said. “I don’t think Dan and I have ever done that, so I think they have totally loved the idea of one of us always being there.”
Not only does Dan Gillis cook the food and Nicole Gillis serve it, both of their families are also involved with the running of the Tow Line.
“I think that makes us different, is that we’re owners, but we’re very involved in our business, and if you come out, you’re probably going to see one of us all the time,” Nicole Gillis said. “So I think that makes us different, that we’re very involved in it.”
As the Tow Line prepares to enter its next decade of operation, Gillis said she is thankful for its customers’ embrace of the restaurant and the friendships she’s made.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize what a beautiful park that is right there in Fremont,” she said. “It’s busy, but you make memories out there.”