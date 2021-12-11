The Windmill Blossoms and JB Lawn Care open joint store in downtown Uehling

With Jean Schafersman’s flowers and his own lawn care services, Joe Brown said it made perfect sense to team up.

“She was looking for a building and we were kind of wanting to start up something, and it just kind of came together and the rest is what you see today,” he said.

On Friday, the two and their spouses opened The Windmill Blossoms and JB Lawn Care at an old co-op building at 315 W. Fifth St. in downtown Uehling. Its grand opening will take place through Sunday.

The store features gift items and floral services from Jean and Mark Schafersman, as well as lawn care supplies and other items from Joe and Burgandy Brown.

The store’s hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

Joe Brown first started JB Lawn Care in 2017 out of Pilger. Last year, he opened a shop there with trucks and equipment to service Norfolk to Decatur.

“I was basically just looking for another outlet to service customers through the lawn care business,” he said. “And then I knew that we needed some outlet to get full-time employees, so this was kind of to keep them busy during the winter months.”

With Joe and Burgandy’s marriage on Oct. 2, Jean Schafersman was hired as their wedding planner. A distant cousin of Joe Brown, Schafersman got to know the couple better throughout the process.

“In November, Joe knew I wanted this, so this all came about, all of this construction, product, everything within a month,” she said. “These kids are go-getters.”

Schafersman has worked as an event planner and floral arranger for about 20 years out of her home.

“My first time of really loving flowers, I was 16 years old and started arranging them,” she said. “So this has been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really, really excited.”

In remodeling the building, Burgandy Brown said the process was a long one.

“We had Joe’s dad, he really helped us a lot with construction,” she said. “All of our family helped out a ton.”

In April, new walls were put up after gutting the interior of the building.

“We tried to keep things as original as we could,” Burgandy Brown said. “These are the original floors, and this is one of the original walls to the old co-op.”

And in adding the Schafersmans, Joe Brown said it wasn’t hard to find room for them.

“It flowed together, and we couldn’t have asked for anything better than to have Jean come in here,” he said.

With The Windmill Blossoms, the store sells custom gifts, general items and floral arrangements.

“I also do full events, birthday parties, Christmas parties and weddings of course,” Schafersman said. “And then hopefully in the spring, we will have flower and gardening plants, all of those types of things.”

JB Lawn Care’s side will provide feed for different livestock, as well as lawn care equipment, machine oil and customizable Big Frig coolers and cups.

“We just kind of picked a few random things to get us started and give the community an idea of what we can do and then continue on with some of the lawn care items as well,” Burgandy Brown said.

Joe Brown said many of the items will be applicable to both sides of the business, including a five-step fertilizer program.

“It’s worked out really well, with the floral and greens,” he said. “(Schafersman) has all of the plants, so it just made sense if we wanted to expand the landscaping side of stuff.”

Schafersman said the couples will listen to the Uehling community and what their needs are in making determinations for future stock.

“Some people ask us the question, ‘Why did you choose Uehling?’” she said. “Well, we kind of feel like they almost chose us, and we came about that way. They’ve all reached out, and whatever we need, they’re here for us.”

Joe Brown said he’s looking forward for more opportunities for the business in the springtime.

“I think then we’ll bring in a lot of plants and we’ll be running the lawn care out of Uehling as well,” he said. “So I’m excited to serve the community.”

In preparing to open the store, Schafersman said many tears have been shed.

“All of us have a servant’s heart, and we just want to serve,” she said. “So we’ve been very blessed by this all happening in such a short amount of time.”

Burgandy Brown said she’s just excited to be able to provide exciting opportunities for the Uehling community.

“That’s the biggest thing for us,” she said, “is to serve the community and hopefully make someone’s day easier.”

