Tikal Market opens second location on 23rd Street with bakery, meat department

Originally from Guatemala, Jose Larios came to the United States with a work permit and moved to Fremont in 2010, wanting to building something from the ground up.
“I always had a dream of owning my own business, but that wasn’t the real reason I came,” he said, translated through Litzi Gomez. “I just came to work and then eventually, I was able to fulfill my dream.”
Since then, Larios now has two businesses in Fremont, the most recent being the second location of Tikal Market, located at 843 E. 23rd St. In 2018, he also opened Maya Market, a bakery in Omaha.
While the original Tikal Market opened at 208 N. Main St. in 2014, Larios opened the second location on Nov. 7.
“The difference between both of them is that I’m going to sell fresh meat here, and then there’s not at the other store,” he said. “And it’s a lot bigger, so it’s more open space and there’s a lot more products that we don’t have at the other store.”
Larios said he would often drive past the location, and eventually saw a sign saying it was for lease.
“I saw that a lot of cars passed by, so this was a good opportunity to open a Hispanic store on 23rd Street,” he said. “And we’ve had a lot of American clients too, which is great because it makes it more diverse.”
On Friday, Tikal Market opened its meat department and bakery. As the location’s previous tenants were not in the food industry, Larios said he had to hire people to install the needed equipment.
“It was just open space, so I had to install sinks and bathrooms and ovens,” he said. “And we had to get electricians down so it could take enough power for the ovens.”
Larios said he plans to have mainly Mexican bread with the bakery, as well as a few Guatemalan types of bread from his home country.
“And then for the meat, we’re going to have anything from grill-outs, like fajitas and stuff like that, to fresh shrimp and fish,” he said. “And I’m going to make Guatemalan chorizo, which is something that is not really sold here often in Fremont.”
With the new additions in operation, Larios said he plans on keeping three employees in the store: a butcher, a baker and someone at the cash register, including Gomez.
So far, Larios said his customers have been very happy with the new location, as many don’t have to drive downtown.
“If they live down here, it’s easier, or on their drive to Baker’s or Hy-Vee or Walmart, they can stop by here,” he said. “And we’re always looking forward to seeing new clients and just bringing in more happy customers.”
Larios’ entrepreneurial spirit still hasn’t stopped, as he plans on opening a market in Dodge City, Kansas, sometime in January.
“I’m very grateful with God for giving me this opportunity, and I’m very grateful for all my customers that have been coming in,” he said. “Because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t manage to keep opening more businesses.”
But with the new Tikal Market, Larios said he’s hoping for the best and just wants new customers to come in and try its different products.
“It’s always hard at the beginning, as it was on the one on Main Street,” he said. “It was hard to get customers in at the beginning, but it all is just patience and timing, and then eventually, we’ll go up from there.”
