Tikal Market opens second location on 23rd Street with bakery, meat department

On Friday, Tikal Market opened its meat department and bakery. As the location’s previous tenants were not in the food industry, Larios said he had to hire people to install the needed equipment.

“It was just open space, so I had to install sinks and bathrooms and ovens,” he said. “And we had to get electricians down so it could take enough power for the ovens.”

Larios said he plans to have mainly Mexican bread with the bakery, as well as a few Guatemalan types of bread from his home country.

“And then for the meat, we’re going to have anything from grill-outs, like fajitas and stuff like that, to fresh shrimp and fish,” he said. “And I’m going to make Guatemalan chorizo, which is something that is not really sold here often in Fremont.”

With the new additions in operation, Larios said he plans on keeping three employees in the store: a butcher, a baker and someone at the cash register, including Gomez.

So far, Larios said his customers have been very happy with the new location, as many don’t have to drive downtown.